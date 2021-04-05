Home>>
Over 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Guangdong
SHENZHEN, April 4 -- South China's Guangdong Province had administered a total of around 10.19 million COVID-19 vaccine doses by Friday, the provincial health commission said on Sunday.
About 8.01 million people had been vaccinated, with 2.16 million having received two doses.
Currently, the province can administer a maximum of 1.4 million doses per day, the commission said.
