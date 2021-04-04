Remains of ancient wall section, moat found in central China

WUHAN, April 3 (Xinhua) -- Archaeologists have found remains of an ancient wall section and a moat dating back to as early as 5,200 years in central China's Hubei Province.

The remains were found in the Fenghuangzui site located in the city of Xiangyang, after more than seven months of excavation. Archaeologists believe the remains belong to several cultural phases of Chinese history ranging from 3,900 to 5,200 years old.

The Fenghuangzui site is the site of a Neolithic city on a roughly square-shaped area measuring about 140,000 square meters. A joint archaeological team started excavation work at the site in August last year covering an area of more than 450 square meters.

The excavation confirmed the existence of the ancient city walls and the moat, as well as their structure, said Shan Siwei, one of the leading archaeologists from the excavation team. "The discovery gave us a basic idea about the ancient city's rise and demise."

In addition to the wall section and the moat, they also found remains of some houses, pits, ditches, tombs, coffins and clays.

"Based on the construction style and unearthed items, we believe the site used to be a regional center in the past and also served important military functions," Shan added.

