First batch of COVID-19 vaccines purchased from China arrives in Mongolia

April 03, 2021

Mongolia on Friday received the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines it has purchased from China as part of the efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the handover ceremony of the 300,000 doses of vaccines, Chinese Ambassador to Mongolia Chai Wenrui said that Mongolia is one of the first receivers of COVID-19 vaccine from China within the framework of both donation and procurement. This shows that China and Mongolia have traditionally friendly relations that help each other and overcome difficulties together, said Chai.

"Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, Mongolia and China have provided each other with material and emotional support, and overcome difficulties together," Mongolian Foreign Minister Batmunkh Battsetseg said at the ceremony.

"Vaccine is considered to be the most effective way to fight the pandemic. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to relevant Chinese government organizations for coordinating vaccine procurement and donating vaccines," she added.

Mongolia launched a COVID-19 vaccination campaign across the country on Feb. 23, and more than 323,600 people have been vaccinated so far, according to the country's health ministry.

The country plans to vaccinate at least 60 percent of its 3.3 million people using four types of COVID-19 vaccines, and 20 percent will be vaccinated under COVAX, a global initiative for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, said the ministry.

In February, Mongolia received 300,000 doses of China-donated vaccines.

So far, Mongolia has registered more than 9,300 COVID-19 cases, with 14 deaths.

In recent days, more than 300 infections have been reported on a daily basis in Mongolia, mostly in the capital Ulan Bator, home to over half of the country's total population.

Domestic transmissions of the virus have been reported in the capital city and 16 of all 21 provinces of the country.

It is estimated that about 60 percent of the country's total population is at high risk of infection.

