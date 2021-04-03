Smart services help Chinese citizens live more comfortable life

09:57, April 03, 2021 By Jin Bo, Ju Yunpeng ( People's Daily

A smart robot patrolling a residential complex in Jinan, capital of east China’s Shandong province, attracts the attention of citizens, July 21, 2020. The smart patrol robot can identify hazardous conditions and illegal activities like noise, fire hazard, and illegal parking and send messages to the police of the local community. (Photo by Hao Xincheng/People’s Daily Online)

Since last year, it has become the norm that people are asked to show a digital health QR code that demonstrates their health condition before entering shopping malls and office areas. However, the requirement posed quite a challenge to senior citizens who don’t really know how to use smartphones.

In an effort to solve the problem, Caoyangxincun residential community in Putuo district of Shanghai took the lead in piloting an integrated detection system developed through efforts initiated by China’s Ministry of Public Security (MPS).

The integrated detection system can realize interconnection between a person’s ID card information and health code information, and display on screen the person’s health status whenever his/her ID card is put on a certain area of the detection device of the system.

Since it was put into use in public spaces much frequented by senior citizens, such as community affairs service center, cultural activity center and canteens of the community, the integrated system has won unanimous praise from residents.

In Yuzhong district, southwest China’s Chongqing municipality, smart services have made some residents to solve their everyday problems simpler and easier.

Huang Jie, a resident who has lived in a residential complex in Baixiangjie subdistrict, Yuzhong district, since last August, once used a dedicated mobile phone app designed for owners of the houses in the residential complex to report on a broken switch in his home. Just 10 minutes after he reported the situation, a technician came to his home to repair the switch.

“It’s so convenient. I didn’t expect the problem could be solved so fast,” Huang said.

The app Huang used is in fact the mobile service platform adopted by the residential complex he lives in. It allows residents to seek help with problems in everyday life, like making requests for repair and inquiries about relevant affairs.

Besides, designated members of the management team of buildings in the residential complex can check the schedules for and progress in various cases, and collect information about the results of cases and residents’ evaluation of the services they received and other information through the platform, in a bid to ensure that residents’ problems are solved timely.

In addition to the mobile service platform, the residential complex has also introduced security monitoring devices to prevent high-rise littering. These devices have effectively reduced the occurrence of high-rise littering and other uncivil activities and made the living environment of residents safer.

More residential communities in Yuzhong district have introduced such smart facilities. In many communities, each residential building has an access control system, which allows house owners to talk to visitors to confirm their identity before opening doors for them.

Yuzhong district has witnessed residents benefit from many more intelligent devices. For instance, people who live alone can press a button to turn on their video intercom and ask help from the central control office; and the central control office of residential complexes can spot unextinguished cigarette end in time through smart management system and immediately send people to deal with it.

“This year, we will urge enterprises to make more efforts to improve and install smart devices in communities, such as preventing high-rise littering and optimize the design of owner service platforms, so that residents can feel more carefree and comfortable,” said Zhao Chuan, secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) committee in Baixiangjie subdistrict.

Thanks to smart management systems, Changning district of Shanghai have made many residential communities safer.

By making earnest efforts to promote the construction of smart security facilities, Changning district had increased the detection rate of theft cases to 99.5 percent by the end of last November.

All burglary, pickpocketing, and car theft cases had been solved and the burglary rate in 99.3 percent of the residential complexes in Changning district dropped to zero.

The public security sub-bureau of Changning district has comprehensively strengthened the construction of intelligent security facilities. By installing smart public security prevention and sensing devices on road surfaces and residential buildings, the public security sub-bureau collect, upload, and analyze data via cloud platform in real time, thus realizing real-time control over and prompt response to public security situation of its jurisdiction.

So far, all the 860 residential complexes in Changning district have been fully covered by smart security facilities, and all the data collected by these facilities are uploaded on to cloud platforms.

Moreover, the construction of Changning district’s smart public security prevention and control system has improved and upgraded the capacity of criminal investigation department for combating and solving crimes.

With the help of devices driven by modern technologies such as big data and artificial intelligence, the police can detect and solve theft cases quickly and even immediately after they happen.

Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

or reload the browser Disable in this text field Edit Edit in Ginger Edit in Ginger

(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)