Seoul proposes to IOC co-hosting 2032 Olympics with Pyongyang

Xinhua) 13:50, April 02, 2021

SEOUL, April 1 (Xinhua) -- South Korean capital Seoul on Thursday sent a proposal to the IOC to co-host the 2032 Summer Olympics with Pyongyang, capital of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Seoul's metropolitan government said in a statement that it submitted the proposal to the future host commission of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) after having been in "continuous dialogue" with the IOC since January 2020.

