China urges Britain, U.S. to manage own affairs well

Xinhua) 14:49, April 01, 2021

Citizens display China's national flag in support of implementing the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong" at Tamar Park in Hong Kong, south China, March 6, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

BEIJING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- The British parliament members and U.S. congressmen should care about the welfare of their own people and manage their own affairs well, rather than interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"Elected by their voters, they have no right to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, but are expected to do practical deeds for their own people," said spokesperson Hua Chunying at a press briefing when commenting on British and U.S. doubts about the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong" and accusations that China violated the Sino-British Joint Declaration.

She noted that the "patriots administering" principle has long been a common practice in all countries in the world, noting Britain, the United States, and other countries have long-established, strict standards for patriotism and loyalty in their laws, especially for public-official loyalty to the country.

She said the British accusation against China disregards facts and reverses black and white.

Noting the Chinese government governs Hong Kong under the Constitution and the Basic Law, not the Sino-British Joint Declaration, the spokesperson said Britain has no supervision power and so-called moral responsibility for Hong Kong after its return to China. Neither does it have the qualifications and legal basis to interfere in Hong Kong affairs.

"In fact, during the more than 150 years of Hong Kong colonial rule, Britain did not give Hong Kong any democratic freedom," Hua said. She added that the Chinese central government is the defender and promoter of Hong Kong's democracy.

When it comes to China's obligations, Hua said that the Chinese government's primary responsibility is to ensure the country's territorial sovereignty and security, including Hong Kong. It must prevent a "color revolution" endangering Hong Kong's security, stability, development, and prosperity instigated by external forces and their political agents. It must also ensure that Hong Kong governors effectively serve the interests and well-being of the compatriots.

Hua stressed that Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China, and Hong Kong affairs are China's internal affairs. She said the Chinese government has the resolve and confidence to safeguard the sovereignty, security, and development interests of the country and the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong.

It has the resolve and confidence to ensure the continued success of the "one country, two systems" policy, under which "the people of Hong Kong administer Hong Kong" with a high degree of autonomy, she added.

"No external forces should attempt to intervene in Hong Kong affairs and put pressure on China. Otherwise, they will suffer a shameful failure," Hua said.

