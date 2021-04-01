22-year-old TV presenter starts new life after enlisting into military

People's Daily Online) 13:34, April 01, 2021

After working as a news anchor in Hengxian county, south China's Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, Su Weimin eventually realized her lifelong wish when she cut off her long hair and became a soldier of the Chinese People's Armed Police Force.

Combo photo shows Su Weimin as a TV presenter (L) and a military recruit (R). (Photo/WeChat account: rmwj001)

Combo photo shows Su Weimin. (Photo/WeChat account: rmwj001)

"Cutting my hair short to embrace a new life, I will dedicate my youth to safeguarding the prosperity of the motherland," Su wrote on social media the day she joined the military.

The woman was more determined to join the military than ever after she was turned down last year when she failed the physical exam.

But instead of giving up, she physically and mentally prepared herself until she was eventually enlisted in the recruitment drive for the first half of 2021.

Photo shows Su Weimin hosting a news program. (Photo/Courtesy of the Media Convergence Center of Hengxian county)

Photo shows a screenshot of a post on Su Weimin's social media on the day she was formally enlisted in the army. (Photo/WeChat account: rmwj001)

The 22-year-old entered the media industry in June 2020 after she graduated from the Communication College of Guangxi University for Nationalities. She has hosted several programs over the past year. "She is highly professional, and has always worked hard without complaint, so we all speak very favorably of her," said one of her colleagues at the Media Convergence Center of Hengxian county.

