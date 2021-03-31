China to ramp up prevention of pests, crop diseases: ministry

Xinhua) 11:09, March 31, 2021

BEIJING, March 30 (Xinhua) -- China will step up efforts to improve the prevention and control of pests and crop diseases to ensure agricultural production this year, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said Tuesday.

Guarding against pests and diseases such as stripe rust in wheat and the fall armyworm, the country will focus on ensuring that 90 percent of such outbreaks are properly handled in 2021, with overall losses limited to 5 percent, said Zhang Taolin, vice minister of agriculture and rural affairs, at a meeting.

The recent rising temperatures and pest invasions are harbingers of worsening pest and crop-disease outbreaks, Zhang said, predicting a 14-percent yearly growth in the affected area of major crops.

Agricultural authorities will intensify monitoring in the main crop-planting areas and along the borders, while tailoring prevention solutions for different regions.

Zhang also called for more biological and eco-friendly measures and the reduced use of pesticides.

