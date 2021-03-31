Traditional brand luxury cars convey a "future sense" , Audi "8 family" leads the trend with "modern sophistication"

(People's Daily Overseas New Media) 09:00, March 31, 2021

The global epidemic is still severe, and the auto market is looking to China. At present, China's auto market is undergoing an era of consumption upgrades, value appreciation, and rapid growth. Senior automobile industry experts estimate that by 2025, the sales of new energy vehicles and luxury vehicles will account for 50% of China's passenger car market. This means 2025 will be a milestone year for high-end luxury car brands, and the future of luxury class is coming.

In fact, as auto brands are entering the high-end luxury car market one after another, the “future sense” of luxury cars are no longer mysterious. But the underlying logic is still clearly visible -- in the context of consumption upgrades, brand tension and continuing meet and exceed user’s expectation are still the key to winning the market. So, how will FAW-Volkswagen Audi interpret the "future sense" of luxury cars to keep pace with the times? In the brand history spanning more than 30 years, the key words of the Audi brand have always been, no matter how the times change, Audi leads the times.

First of all, the leading position of the Audi brand has been reflected in market sales. Up to now, FAW-Volkswagen Audi has achieved an annual sales volume of 726,288 vehicles, ranking first in the luxury car market. Audi's future-leading brand values are most vividly displayed in its flagship models. Specifically, the Audi "8 family" flagship models composed of Audi A8L, Audi Q8 and Audi R8 are currently leading their respective market segments with a futuristic image.

As global brands were renewing in 2020, FAW-Volkswagen Audi continued to consolidate its brand's leading position in the industry with its upgraded service and brand marketing system.

Audi A8L, which is currently on sale, continues to attract the attention of high-end groups with its all-new design from the inside out. The sporty yet elegant design balances the elegance and agility. In terms of technology configuration, it is equipped with the strongest active and passive safety systems in its class of the same times, such as the L3 level autonomous driving, Audi AI remote parking pilot, one-button automatic parking, Audi’s active intelligent body control system, and active side collision avoidance functions.

The recent news that the Audi A8 facelift is upcoming has spread like wildfire. According to the spy photos exposed by foreign media, the Audi A8 facelift may be equipped with a W12 engine, with performance comparable to that of the Maybach S-class. There is a speculation that if this top-level power system is equipped with all Audi A8 and A8L models, Audi will set a new luxury ceiling for luxury business cars in the domestic market.

Recently, Audi Q8, the flagship SUV of Audi "8 family", also launched an all-new 2021 model. Inheriting the king gene of Audi Ur-quattro, the new Audi Q8 adds more futuristic designs and configurations, such as the newly designed matrix LED headlights, vertical taillights, SUV models, as well as the frameless doors, flat panels and integrated first-class seats that are uncommon for SUV, which combine luxury and a distinct personality, and exhibit the sports aesthetics of luxury cars. The new Audi Q8 is equipped with 2.0T and 3.0T engines, which can sprint to 100 kilometers per hour in 6.2 seconds. Also, it is equipped with an Audi quattro full-time four-wheel drive system. All these make the Audi Q8, which has set the ceiling in its class, unmatched by peers.

Similarly, Audi R8 super-car, with the halo of "Le Mans Legend", carries the noble sports genes of luxury super cars. As the only mid-mounted super-car in its class, Audi R8 is equipped with the 5.2L V10 large-displacement engine and the Audi's pure Quattro four-wheel drive system, making it sprint to 100 kilometers per hour in 3.2 seconds and reach its top speed of 330km/h. Moreover, it adopts the new generation of Ultra Lightweight body frame structure. All these make it show what the flagship sports car of the future should be.

Audi "8 family" takes the edge of the flagship model "Trident" to visualize the "future sense" after the renewal of the Audi brand, and embody the value concept of "modern sophistication". In addition to maximizing the advantages of leading cars in the same class at the product level, it relies on FAW-Volkswagen Audi's new marketing service system to achieve the extension of brand value, allowing high-end auto brands to bid farewell to vanity in an era full of "future sense".

We can also see that the renewed FAW-Volkswagen Audi has further optimized its digital service system and improved its service convenience by creating a modular and flexible service product portfolio. In addition, it has taken a series of rejuvenated marketing actions to enhance users' new experience and keep pace with the evolution of the consumer market and user needs, driving the continuous upward development of the FAW-Volkswagen Audi brand.

Keeping pace with the times is the result of the specific practice of the FAW-Volkswagen Audi brand under the "leader" vision. The development of the brand for more than 30 years also shows that FAW-Volkswagen Audi does not just stop at the superficial understanding of the "future sense"; instead, it has actually digested and extended the "future sense", focused on the trend, and incorporated the "future sense" into its distinguished brand genes, allowing users to experience the visible and tangible "future" products and services, which embodies the pragmatic and innovative attitude of Audi that always looks at the future. With a huge user base of 6.6 million in the Chinese market, each evolution of FAW-Volkswagen Audi represents the trend of the entire luxury car market and consumer environment. There is no doubt that FAW-Volkswagen Audi will continue to lead the development of luxury car brands.

(Web editor: Zhang Luewen, Jiang Jie)