Israel and China have great potential to cooperate in post-pandemic era: Israeli ambassador

Irit Ben Abba, the new Israeli ambassador to China.

Despite the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, bilateral ties between China and Israel continue to thrive in multiple areas. Irit Ben Abba, the new Israeli ambassador to China, told People’s Daily Online Monday that in the post-pandemic era, the two nations are expected to hold more high-level political and economic dialogues, as well as various cooperation projects, to further strengthen their bilateral ties.

Having served as the minister of the Israeli embassy in Beijing 25 years ago, Ben Abba’s return to China comes at a difficult time as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to challenge the world. She noted that Israel would like to work with China to resume long-paused people-to-people exchanges and international travel, creating a mutual health certificate recognition mechanism that allows for the safe and orderly flow of personnel, pending a decision by the health authorities.

According to Ben Abba, currently, 50 percent of Israel’s 9 million citizens have been fully vaccinated, while about 40 percent have received their first jab. Schools and restaurants are now fully opened. A green passport system has been established to indicate citizens’ health data, which can be used as a valid international travel document.

The ambassador also stressed that the COVID-19 pandemic is a global crisis, and as two nations that have effectively curbed the spread of COVID-19, China and Israel can deepen their cooperation in scientific research and data sharing to help the world tackle the pandemic.

Comparing her impression of China 25 years ago with the modern nation she sees now, Ben Abba praised China for its “unbelievable achievements” in becoming a modern country, saying that China has taken a “great leap forward.”

The ambassador also noted that there is great potential for China and Israel to cooperate in multiple areas in the post-pandemic era, with innovation being one of the top priorities.

China and Israel’s innovation cooperation dates back to 2014, when the two nations established a joint committee mechanism. In March 2017, the two countries established an innovative comprehensive partnership during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to China. And in 2019, China's first provincial-level innovation center opened for trial operation in the Israeli central city of Tel Aviv, with the aim of working as a bridge and platform to further enhance the innovation cooperation between the two countries.

Ben Abba is especially interested in the “rural vitalization” strategy China put forward in its 14th Five Year Plan, which she believes can bring more cooperation opportunities for innovative Israeli tech companies.

“Currently, Israel is working on alternative food products, as well as new technologies that can improve productivity on overused land. Such technologies are all vital for China’s rural vitalization. Israel Chemical has been working with its Chinese counterparts in Yunnan to produce green fertilizer. Future cooperation between our two nations in such areas is promising,” she added.

“I’ve heard that when a Rabbi and a Confucian scholar communicate, there is no language barrier, as their thoughts are connected. There are similarities and links between ancient civilizations like ours, and I believe our relations will continue to thrive. During my tenure, I will promote high-level political dialogues between our two nations, and also accelerate our economic and cultural cooperation,” said Ben Abba.

