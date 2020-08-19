Aerial view photos of Xiong'an Station from December 2018 to August 2020

(Photo by Ren Huanhuan)

Xiong'an Station at the Jingxiong intercity railway is a landmark building in the Xiong'an New area, and plays an important role in the building of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei metropolitan region on the track. Construction on Xiong'an Station started on Dec.1, 2018, capping of the main structure was completed on April 30, 2020, and it is expected to be put into operation by the end of 2020. At present, the topping of the main structure of Xiongan Station has been completed, and the oval drop shape is beginning to emerge.

(Photos provided by Xiongan Railway Station Project Department of the China Railway 12th Bureau Group)