Managing Cadres with both Positive and Negative Lists

Recently, Pu'er City issued the Measures on Actual Performance Management of Municipally Registered Leading Cadres in Pu'er City (Trial), which explores a scientific, efficient and feasible path for the actual performance management of cadres.

A comprehensive list of actual performances was established as the highlight of actual performance management for cadres in Pu'er City. Both 11 items of positive and negative lists clearly defined the actual performance management boundaries of leading cadres from the positive and negative sides.