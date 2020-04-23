Starbucks Re-launched the Coffee Industry Poverty Alleviation Project (Phase II) in Pu'er City

On April 16, Starbucks announced to donate US$1.2 million to China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation (CFPA), and initiated the "Shared Value" Coffee Industry Poverty Alleviation Project (Phase II), in an effort to aid two national poverty-stricken counties under the jurisdiction of Pu'er City, Yunnan Province in the poverty alleviation strategy of the coffee industry, hoping to help local coffee farmers grow "good coffee" and live a "good life".

The Project Launching Ceremony was held via video link in Kunming, Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, and Pu'er.