Godsent Pu'er, Tea Source of the World

Starbucks Re-launched the Coffee Industry Poverty Alleviation Project (Phase II) in Pu'er City

(People's Daily Online)    18:08, April 23, 2020

On April 16, Starbucks announced to donate US$1.2 million to China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation (CFPA), and initiated the "Shared Value" Coffee Industry Poverty Alleviation Project (Phase II), in an effort to aid two national poverty-stricken counties under the jurisdiction of Pu'er City, Yunnan Province in the poverty alleviation strategy of the coffee industry, hoping to help local coffee farmers grow "good coffee" and live a "good life".

The Project Launching Ceremony was held via video link in Kunming, Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, and Pu'er.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)

