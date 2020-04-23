Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Apr 23, 2020
Mangxin Village: Becoming Rich by Planting Avocados

(People's Daily Online)    18:06, April 23, 2020

"Since 2015, we've transferred 30 mu land to the Company for growing avocados, who would, in return, pay us the land transfer fees every five years at a price of RMB 400 per mu (per year) ; last year, we received up to RMB 60,000 of land transfer fees. Besides, all three members of our family are working in the Company base, earning an annual income of over RMB 20,000. Avocados have become the fruit for us to get rich,"

said Yan Ke, a villager from Dazhai Village Group, Mangxin Village, Menglian County, Pu'er City. At present, thanks to the preferential poverty alleviation policies issued by the Party and the government, most of 118 farmer households in this Group have embarked on the road to becoming better off by virtue of land transfer and off-farm work.

