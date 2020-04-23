Lancang County: "Direct Transition Minorities" Cast off Poverty

Langcang County, Pu'er City promoted the innovative under-forest organic pseudo-ginseng techniques and new techniques for high quality and yield of winter potatoes, cultivated a number of practical local talents, completed 11 under-forest organic pseudo-ginseng scientific and technological projects and built 15 demonstration models of high-quality and high-yield winter potatoes, and introduced 9 high-tech enterprises to settle in Lancang County. As a result, a group of villages represented by Haozhiba Village Group of Yunshan Village, Zhutang Township were lifted out of poverty.

As a typical area of "directly-entering-socialism minorities", Langcang County has a formidable task in poverty alleviation, for its widespread poverty, high impoverished degree and large poor population.