Huashan Town: Developing the Bamboo Industry for Poverty Alleviation

Huashan Town in Jingdong Yi Autonomous County, Pu'er City has a long history of planting bamboos. In 2012, Huashan Town set up Huashan Fragrant Bamboo Chopsticks Processing Plant in Yingpan Village Group, mainly specialized in the processing and sales of bamboo chopsticks and chips.

In 2019, the Processing Plant achieved a turnover of RMB 3 million, employed 15 workers, including 3 from those registered poverty-stricken households, and the 134 registered poverty-stricken household "shareholders" received the dividends of RMB 42,880. Besides, by purchasing moso bamboos, the Processing Plant enabled more than 3,000 farmer households to increase their incomes by RMB 2 million, including over 800 registered poverty-stricken households.