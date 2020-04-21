Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Apr 21, 2020
Godsent Pu'er, Tea Source of the World

Pu'er Welcomed the Heroes Home with the Highest Courtesy

(People's Daily Online)    15:14, April 21, 2020

At 10:17 am on April 3, a plane carrying 50 medical team members of Pu'er aiding Wuhan landed safely at Simao Airport.

Wei Xing, Secretary of Pu'er Municipal Party Committee & Leader of the Leading Group of Pu'er Municipal Party Committee and Government for Epidemic Prevention and Control, led principal leaders from four systems of leading bodies in Pu'er City to greet them at the airport.

Escorted by two police cars and 80 motorcycles, the motorcade drove into the central urban area of Pu'er, and along the way, green lights were on at all intersections, urban residents went out to meet and traffic police saluted to them, gazing after the moving motorcade, and paying their respects to the medical workers with the highest courtesy, the deepest respect and the highest standard.

