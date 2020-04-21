Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Apr 21, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>Special Coverage >> Godsent Pu'er, Tea Source of the World

Watermelons Produced in Menggen Village Appeared on the Market

(People's Daily Online)    15:11, April 21, 2020

Every early to mid-April is the watermelon harvest period in Menggen Village, Jiujing Township, Lancang Lahu Autonomous County, Pu'er City, and melon farmers are busy harvesting watermelons.

In 2020, the farmers of Menggen Village have grown 1,556 mu of watermelons, an increase of 300 mu than 2019, with the yield of around 3t per mu; and the output value is expected to be approx. RMB8 million, benefiting 476 households of melon farmers, with an average income of over RM20,000. In addition, during the watermelon harvest season, every "jobber" can pack more than 2t a day, earning over RMB200 per day.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: 戴晓宇, Bianji)

Add your comment

Full coverage

We Recommend

Hot News

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Most Viewed

Day|Week

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York