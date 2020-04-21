Watermelons Produced in Menggen Village Appeared on the Market

Every early to mid-April is the watermelon harvest period in Menggen Village, Jiujing Township, Lancang Lahu Autonomous County, Pu'er City, and melon farmers are busy harvesting watermelons.

In 2020, the farmers of Menggen Village have grown 1,556 mu of watermelons, an increase of 300 mu than 2019, with the yield of around 3t per mu; and the output value is expected to be approx. RMB8 million, benefiting 476 households of melon farmers, with an average income of over RM20,000. In addition, during the watermelon harvest season, every "jobber" can pack more than 2t a day, earning over RMB200 per day.