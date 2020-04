On April 7, the Hani Traditional Culture Performance activities sponsored by Hani Society in Pu'er City were held in Nuoma Amei Manor, where visitors and guests watched the Hani's intangible cultural heritage performances, including Mojiang Hani Cowhide Drum Dance, Hani Embroidery, Hani Glutinous Rice Cake Pounding etc. The players of national sports further brought wonderful performances of crossbows, swings, and gyros etc.