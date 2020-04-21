Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Apr 21, 2020
Godsent Pu'er, Tea Source of the World

Live Webcasting of Spring Tea by County Leaders

(People's Daily Online)    15:08, April 21, 2020

On April 6, Ning’er Hani and Yi Autonomous County held 2020 Spring Tea Picking Ceremony and Live Webcasting for Poverty Alleviation in Erlong Mountain, Wenquan Village, Ning'er Town. During the event of national "Mayor/magistrate Inviting You to Enjoy Spring Tea", three county leaders worked together to introduce their Pu'er tea produced in Pu'er Mountain, which were fully live broadcast on people.com.cn, Pu'er Daily Omnimedia and Pu'er Radio and TV Station.

During the webcasting, several platforms achieved the online sales of tea, coffee and other local specialties and slow-selling agricultural products, up to RMB1.865 million, including RMB 222,840 of Pu'er tea.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: 戴晓宇, Bianji)

