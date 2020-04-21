Live Webcasting of Spring Tea by County Leaders

On April 6, Ning’er Hani and Yi Autonomous County held 2020 Spring Tea Picking Ceremony and Live Webcasting for Poverty Alleviation in Erlong Mountain, Wenquan Village, Ning'er Town. During the event of national "Mayor/magistrate Inviting You to Enjoy Spring Tea", three county leaders worked together to introduce their Pu'er tea produced in Pu'er Mountain, which were fully live broadcast on people.com.cn, Pu'er Daily Omnimedia and Pu'er Radio and TV Station.

During the webcasting, several platforms achieved the online sales of tea, coffee and other local specialties and slow-selling agricultural products, up to RMB1.865 million, including RMB 222,840 of Pu'er tea.