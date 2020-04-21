Live Streaming of "Farmer Academician" for Marketing of Potatoes

On the afternoon of April 7, in the winter potato patches of Haozhiba Village, Lancang County, Pu'er City, Zhu Youyong, "Farmer Academician", became a network anchor, marketing the locally fresh winter potatoes, which thus attracted millions of views.

Lancang County boasts of adequate light and heat, and loose soil, especially suitable for growing high quality potatoes. Since 2016, Lancang County and Yunnan Agricultural University have cooperated to promote the planting of winter potatoes, with the sown area of over 2,350 mu (1 mu=0.0667 hectares), so that every household of farmers can increase an average income of RMB5,000~8,000 a year.