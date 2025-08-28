Promoting 'Shanghai Spirit,' deepening cooperation across all fields

By Qiang Wei

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tianjin Summit will be held from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1. Leaders from more than 20 countries and heads of 10 international organizations will gather in the Chinese municipality to mark the largest summit in the SCO's history.

Since taking over the SCO rotating presidency in July last year, China has advanced substantial initiatives under the theme "Upholding the Shanghai Spirit: SCO on the Move."

China hosted over 100 events covering multiple areas such as politics, security, military, economy and trade, investment, energy, education, connectivity, technological innovation, green industry, digital economy and people-to-people exchanges. These events helped SCO countries increase solidarity and mutual trust, enhance mutual learning, and achieve mutually beneficial and win-win results.

China has worked with all member states to advance reform and innovation in various aspects such as the deliberation mechanism, cooperation pattern and permanent bodies, to ensure smoother and more efficient operation of the organization.

Parties are accelerating the consultations regarding the establishment of a comprehensive center for dealing with security threats and challenges, an information security center, a center for fighting transnational organized crime and a counternarcotics center, to strengthen cooperation on law enforcement and security and to build a new paradigm for regional security cooperation.

The SCO has spoken up to uphold justice on major international and regional issues, firmly upheld the multilateral trading system and strongly condemned the abuse of armed force, sending a strong message of the SCO for safeguarding peace and justice.

China, together with SCO member states, has actively carried out exchanges and dialogues among political parties, media and think tanks, giving people a better understanding of the "Shanghai Spirit" and bringing the big family of the SCO closer.

A joint report released in May by the International News Department of People's Daily and the Global Times Institute, "Common Home: Public Opinion on the Development Visions in SCO Member States," revealed broader public recognition of the "Shanghai Spirit" among SCO member states.

Over 80 percent of respondents affirmed the SCO's positive impact on global governance, and nearly 70 percent believe their countries have gained more opportunities to participate in global governance under the SCO framework. Over 60 percent recognized the SCO's contribution to their countries' sustainable development and modernization, while more than 70 percent expect the organization to make positive contributions to regional and global development and cooperation.

Deng Hao, former secretary-general of the China Center for SCO Studies, noted that the SCO actively promotes and practices forward-looking concepts centered on the "Shanghai Spirit" and transcending Cold War thinking. Upholding the principles of "dialogue over confrontation, partnership over alliance," the SCO seeks to build a new type of international relations, offering fresh wisdom, solutions, and pathways for post-Cold War international cooperation and organizational operation, and playing an increasingly important role in regional stability, development, and global governance.

As a key founding member, China has actively engaged in pragmatic cooperation with other SCO member states in areas such as economy and trade, infrastructure, modern agriculture, and energy. By sharing its development philosophy and governance experience with openness, China has provided opportunities and delivered tangible outcomes that promote shared growth among member states. An overwhelming 95 percent of those surveyed agreed that partnering with China brings tangible benefits to their countries.

Over the years, the "SCO family" has steadily strengthened its influence, solidarity, and appeal. Member states have deepened pragmatic cooperation in political security, connectivity, economic and trade investment, green development, and cultural exchanges, while advancing collaboration in emerging sectors such as digital economy and artificial intelligence. More than 90 percent of respondents expressed hope for deeper collaboration among SCO members in key areas such as the economy, technology, security, and people-to-people exchanges.

For example, in advancing regional economic integration, member states are promoting the use of local currencies in trade and moving forward with the establishment of a SCO financing platform. Seventy-two percent of member-state citizens support expanding local currency payments and settlements, reflecting their desire to enhance economic stability and autonomy through closer financial cooperation and to strengthen the SCO's influence and voice in the international economic arena.

Deng emphasized that public expectations and aspirations for the SCO are now stronger and more urgent than ever, anticipating closer unity and cooperation among member states to overcome challenges and achieve win-win development.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said that China will work with all member states to complete the preparations in the final phase for the SCO Tianjin Summit, accumulate positive outcomes in areas such as security, development, livelihood and mechanisms, and to hold a friendly and united summit with fruitful results. The Summit will guide the SCO to enter a new stage of high-quality development featuring more solidarity, coordination, vitality and contribution, and build a closer SCO community with a shared future.