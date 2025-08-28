SCO boosts Belarus-China cooperation in sports, tourism, says Belarusian minister

MINSK, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) gives new impetus to Belarus-China cooperation in sports and tourism, Belarusian Sports and Tourism Minister Sergey Kovalchuk has told Xinhua.

In 2024, Belarus became the 10th member state of the SCO. Calling the country's accession "important," Kovalchuk said that Belarus is actively participating in SCO activities and intends to make a meaningful contribution to its development.

Depicting sports as a means of communication between peoples and cultures, Kovalchuk said, "The warm and friendly atmosphere created within the SCO allows people to build relationships in the world rooted in harmony and mutual respect."

Kovalchuk also expressed gratitude to China for helping construct modern sports facilities in Belarus. With China's support, he said, the Belarusian International Standard Swimming Pool and the National Football Stadium meet the highest international standards and already host major competitions.

"These world-class facilities provide Belarusian athletes with excellent training and competition conditions, significantly enhancing the country's capacity to host large international tournaments," he added.

The minister also highlighted that China has proposed several sports programs within the SCO, including coordinated sports competitions among member states and concerted expert groups for their organization. "This demonstrates the SCO's practical progress in the sports sector."

As far as cooperation on football is concerned, the minister noted joint training sessions and experience exchanges have become regular. He expressed confidence that further collaboration will allow Belarus and China to achieve new success on the global football stage.

Regarding the development of the tourism sector, Kovalchuk regarded the sector as a "unique bridge" for strengthening friendship and mutual understanding. He noted that since the launch of direct flights, occupancy has remained high, driving a steady increase in tourist flows between the two countries.

The minister also said that Chinese tourists are welcome to visit Belarus, highlighting the country's rich historical and cultural heritage, quality medical and wellness infrastructure, unique landscape and cuisine that blends Eastern and Western traditions. More Chinese restaurants are opening in Belarus, and signs in Chinese are becoming a common feature of its urban environment, the minister said.

"Chinese people show great interest in Belarus, and Belarusians eagerly await their arrival," Kovalchuk said.