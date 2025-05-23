2025 Media Cooperation Forum of SCO Countries brings opportunities: SCO official

By Wu Chaolan

The 2025 Media Cooperation Forum of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Countries is poised to open a new chapter in media collaboration among SCO member states, said Sohail Khan, deputy secretary-general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, on May 22, 2025, one day before the forum's official opening in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

"It can bring a lot of opportunities," he said. "It is very good opportunity to start a very substantial interaction and cooperation in the field of mass media, which is a very important part of any governance in the world."

During the interview, he emphasized the pivotal role of media in fostering connectivity and mutual understanding across the SCO region.

Sohail Khan, deputy secretary-general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, accepted a media interview on May 22, 2025, one day before the official opening of the 2025 Media Cooperation Forum of SCO Countries in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Xu Zheng)

"Media is medium where people not only represent the societies, but also connect with them through the ideas, through mutual understanding, through more friendship, more public diplomacy, more interaction," he said, noting that role of media in embodying the "Shanghai Spirit."

"It's a connective wire of ideas between various people living in the region as well which provides a base for future mutual understanding, which is an important element and value of our 'Shanghai Spirt,'" he said.

Khan spoke highly of the role of this forum for bringing people and nations closer together.

"(The) holding of this forum is very important because this is the first forum of media people of SCO countries," he said. "It is going to kick start a new process of bringing people closer to each other in the mass media."

Referring to the forum's theme—"Building a Better Home Together for a Prosperous Future"—Khan stressed the importance of open and candid dialogue, noting that this vision can only be realized when all parties are willing to sit together and engage in straightforward, sincere conversations.

Looking ahead, Khan expressed hope that the forum would lead to the establishment of an institutional mechanism—a platform for regular meetings, at least annually or biennially. He also called for a joint cooperation framework or blueprint that would chart a roadmap for future collaboration among media entities in the region.

"We should have a Shanghai Cooperation Organization media agency in the future where members from all the member countries can participate and can have regular interaction, regular sessions, regular exchange of views of and work together so that we can have a joint understanding for the future," he said.

"Through structured cooperation, we can create more mutual understanding and more affinity towards each other of the problems and issues," he said.

As a frequent visitor to Xinjiang, Khan expressed his deep affection for the region.

"I have visited Xinjiang many times, and it's always a great honor for me to be here back again," he said.

Khan described Xinjiang as his "second home," praising the warm hospitality extended by the people and local government.

He also highlighted Xinjiang's strategic importance, emphasizing its geographical role as a vital hub connecting Central Asia, Eurasia, South Asia, and the Middle East.

"I think it's a very right time to hold such an important event in such an important place," he said.