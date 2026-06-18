Chinese vice president meets former U.S. transportation secretary

(Xinhua) 09:16, June 18, 2026

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with former U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao in Beijing, capital of China, June 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng urged further efforts to strengthen China-U.S. relations when meeting with former U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao in Beijing on Wednesday.

Han noted that the heads of state of China and the United States have agreed on a new vision of a constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability, providing important strategic guidance for future bilateral relations.

Stressing that China has always been committed to developing stable China-U.S. relations, Han said implementing the consensus reached by the two heads of state calls for joint actions from all sectors on both sides.

He urged efforts to further strengthen cooperation in economic and trade, among other fields, and deepen cultural, people-to-people and subnational exchanges, to shore up the support for the development of bilateral relations.

Chao said maintaining stable U.S.-China relations serves the interests of all parties, and expressed the willingness to continue making efforts to promote practical cooperation and people-to-people exchanges between the United States and China.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)