China, UK celebrate Int'l Day for Dialogue Among Civilizations with cultural exchange event

To celebrate the United Nations-designated International Day for Dialogue Among Civilizations, the 2026 China-U.K. Dragon Boat Cultural Exchange Conference was held on June 12 in Salford, U.K.

Themed "Solidarity with Mutual Learning Among Civilizations," the event brought together more than 100 Chinese and British representatives to promote people-to-people connections and strengthen intercultural dialogue between the two countries.

In his opening remarks, Tang Rui, Chinese consul general in Manchester, highlighted the significance of linking dragon boat traditions with China-U.K. cultural exchange under the theme of mutual learning among civilizations.

He noted that dragon boat racing embodies the Chinese spirit of unity, cooperation, and striving for excellence. Over the past decade, the U.K. Chinese Dragon Boat Festival has become a popular cultural event in Salford, playing an important role in enhancing mutual understanding between the Chinese and British people.

Tang Rui, Chinese consul general in Manchester, delivers a speech at the 2026 China-U.K. Dragon Boat Cultural Exchange Conference in Salford, U.K. (Photo by Yang Haopeng)

Paul Dennett, deputy mayor of Greater Manchester and mayor of Salford, welcomed the Chinese delegation and described the annual dragon boat festival as a highlight of the city's cultural calendar.

He said the dragon boat spirit of working together to move forward resonates deeply with Salford's own community values. He reaffirmed the city's commitment to expanding cooperation with China in culture, education and tourism.

Paul Dennett, mayor of Salford, delivers a speech at the 2026 China-U.K. Dragon Boat Cultural Exchange Conference in Salford, U.K. (Photo by Yang Haopeng)

Zhang Li, director of the China National Tourist Office in London, said hosting the exchange event on the International Day for Dialogue Among Civilizations demonstrates a practical commitment to strengthening mutual understanding and friendship between China and the U.K.

Zhang Li, director of the China National Tourist Office in London, delivers a speech at the 2026 China-U.K. Dragon Boat Cultural Exchange Conference in Salford, U.K. (Photo by Yang Haopeng)

The U.K. Chinese Dragon Boat Festival, scheduled for June 13, featured two teams from Guangzhou's Liede and Yangji communities competing alongside 50 local British teams.

Speaking on behalf of the Guangzhou delegation, Li Chiying expressed excitement about bringing Lingnan's thousand-year-old dragon boat traditions to the U.K. and sharing the values of unity, perseverance and cultural heritage.

Li Chiying, chairman of Guangzhou Liede Economic Development Co., speaks at the 2026 China-U.K. Dragon Boat Cultural Exchange Conference in Salford, U.K. (Photo by Yang Haopeng)

The event concluded with a ceremonial gift exchange, with Guangzhou teams presenting traditional Lingnan dragon and lion-themed souvenirs to Salford city officials and British dragon boat representatives, symbolizing friendship and cultural connection.

Guangzhou's Liede and Yangji Dragon Boat teams present traditional Lingnan gifts to representatives from the U.K. at the 2026 China-U.K. Dragon Boat Cultural Exchange Conference in Salford, U.K. (Photo by Yang Haopeng)

The event was hosted by the China National Tourism Office in London and co-organized by People's Daily Online UK Ltd., the Xinhua Chinese Association and the British Dragon Boat Association, with support from Guizhou Xijiu.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)