World Cup opens in Mexico City

(Xinhua) 09:55, June 12, 2026

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, June 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

MEXICO CITY, June 11 (Xinhua) -- The 2026 FIFA World Cup officially began on Thursday with an opening ceremony at the Azteca Stadium that celebrated Mexican culture and the tournament's return to the historic venue. Host Mexico is due to face South Africa in the opening match.

Flagbearers are seen during the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, June 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, June 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, June 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)

An artist performs during the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, June 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)

An artist performs during the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, June 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)

Fans are seen during the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, June 11, 2026. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)

Singer Shakira performs during the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, June 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, June 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)

The FIFA World Cup Trophy is seen during the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, June 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, June 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)

Fans are seen before the group A match between Mexico and South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, June 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

Fans are seen before the group A match between Mexico and South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, June 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, June 11, 2026. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

Photo taken on June 11, 2026 shows the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

Photo taken on June 11, 2026 shows the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

Photo taken on June 11, 2026 shows the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)