We Are China

Young talents shine in quest for rural revitalization

(Xinhua) 16:17, June 10, 2026

Liu Xuejing helps a farmer arrange wheat in Liuzhai Village of Taikang County, central China's Henan Province, June 3, 2026.

In 2025, Henan Province hired 5,000 university graduates as rural revitalization assistants. Liu Xuejing, born in 2001, was one of them.

Rural revitalization assistants help consolidate the achievements of poverty alleviation and effectively link the effort with rural revitalization. They are also involved in rural construction and grassroots governance.

During this year's harvest season, Liu joined the harvest team in wheat fields, helping farmers arrange wheat grains and recording harvest progress across different plots. On household visits with village officials, she learned about crop yields, grain prices, and other concerns from villagers.

"Coming back to my hometown to work and taking part in rural revitalization makes me proud," she said.

Henan plans to recruit 10,000 more assistants in 2026, with clarified future training pathways and treatment guarantees, according to a recent notice. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Liu Xuejing observes wheat grains at a field in Liuzhai Village of Taikang County, central China's Henan Province, June 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Liu Xuejing and a village official watch wheat harvest in Liuzhai Village of Taikang County, central China's Henan Province, June 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Liu Xuejing learns about crop yields from a farmer in Liuzhai Village of Taikang County, central China's Henan Province, June 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Liu Xuejing learns to reap wheat with a sickle in Liuzhai Village of Taikang County, central China's Henan Province, June 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Liu Xuejing delivers bottled water to a machine operator in Liuzhai Village of Taikang County, central China's Henan Province, June 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Liu Xuejing checks weather forecast in Liuzhai Village of Taikang County, central China's Henan Province, June 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Liu Xuejing helps a farmer air wheat in Liuzhai Village of Taikang County, central China's Henan Province, June 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Liu Xuejing rides an electric bike for a household visit in Liuzhai Village of Taikang County, central China's Henan Province, June 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Liu Xuejing files documents at a villager service center in Liuzhai Village of Taikang County, central China's Henan Province, June 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 3, 2026 shows a view of wheat harvest in Liuzhai Village of Taikang County, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Liu Xuejing talks with a villager in Liuzhai Village of Taikang County, central China's Henan Province, June 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)