N China's Cangzhou turns saline-alkali land into productive wheat fields

(Xinhua) 08:54, June 08, 2026

Technicians arrange wheat exhibits at the national technical innovation center for comprehensive utilization of saline-alkali land in Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, June 5, 2026.

Saline and alkaline soil is dubbed the "incurable disease" of land due to its low yield characteristics. And parts of the land in Cangzhou City had been eroded by a high level of soil salinization and had little hope of seeing a high yield of wheat for many years.

In recent years, the city has cultivated wheat varieties featuring high salinity and alkalinity tolerance. The city has also improved production and cultivation technologies which effectively increase wheat yields. A comprehensive wheat industrial chain ranging from planting to marketing has gradually been established here. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

A visitor takes a photo of "mianhua," or decorative steamed bun, displayed at a food processing company in Huanghua City, Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, June 6, 2026.

Saline and alkaline soil is dubbed the "incurable disease" of land due to its low yield characteristics. And parts of the land in Cangzhou City had been eroded by a high level of soil salinization and had little hope of seeing a high yield of wheat for many years.

In recent years, the city has cultivated wheat varieties featuring high salinity and alkalinity tolerance. The city has also improved production and cultivation technologies which effectively increase wheat yields. A comprehensive wheat industrial chain ranging from planting to marketing has gradually been established here. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

A harvester operates at a saline-alkali wheat field in Jiucheng Town of Huanghua City, Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, June 5, 2026.

Saline and alkaline soil is dubbed the "incurable disease" of land due to its low yield characteristics. And parts of the land in Cangzhou City had been eroded by a high level of soil salinization and had little hope of seeing a high yield of wheat for many years.

In recent years, the city has cultivated wheat varieties featuring high salinity and alkalinity tolerance. The city has also improved production and cultivation technologies which effectively increase wheat yields. A comprehensive wheat industrial chain ranging from planting to marketing has gradually been established here. (Xinhua/Niu Hairong)

A technician tests saline-alkali wheat at the national technical innovation center for comprehensive utilization of saline-alkali land in Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, June 5, 2026.

Saline and alkaline soil is dubbed the "incurable disease" of land due to its low yield characteristics. And parts of the land in Cangzhou City had been eroded by a high level of soil salinization and had little hope of seeing a high yield of wheat for many years.

In recent years, the city has cultivated wheat varieties featuring high salinity and alkalinity tolerance. The city has also improved production and cultivation technologies which effectively increase wheat yields. A comprehensive wheat industrial chain ranging from planting to marketing has gradually been established here. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

A farmer arranges newly-harvested saline-alkali wheat in Jiucheng Town of Huanghua City, Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, June 5, 2026.

Saline and alkaline soil is dubbed the "incurable disease" of land due to its low yield characteristics. And parts of the land in Cangzhou City had been eroded by a high level of soil salinization and had little hope of seeing a high yield of wheat for many years.

In recent years, the city has cultivated wheat varieties featuring high salinity and alkalinity tolerance. The city has also improved production and cultivation technologies which effectively increase wheat yields. A comprehensive wheat industrial chain ranging from planting to marketing has gradually been established here. (Xinhua/Niu Hairong)

Farmers check newly-harvested saline-alkali wheat in Jiucheng Town of Huanghua City, Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, June 5, 2026.

Saline and alkaline soil is dubbed the "incurable disease" of land due to its low yield characteristics. And parts of the land in Cangzhou City had been eroded by a high level of soil salinization and had little hope of seeing a high yield of wheat for many years.

In recent years, the city has cultivated wheat varieties featuring high salinity and alkalinity tolerance. The city has also improved production and cultivation technologies which effectively increase wheat yields. A comprehensive wheat industrial chain ranging from planting to marketing has gradually been established here. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 5, 2026 shows saline-alkali wheat fields in Huanghua City, Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province.

Saline and alkaline soil is dubbed the "incurable disease" of land due to its low yield characteristics. And parts of the land in Cangzhou City had been eroded by a high level of soil salinization and had little hope of seeing a high yield of wheat for many years.

In recent years, the city has cultivated wheat varieties featuring high salinity and alkalinity tolerance. The city has also improved production and cultivation technologies which effectively increase wheat yields. A comprehensive wheat industrial chain ranging from planting to marketing has gradually been established here. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Technicians check the growth of saline-alkali wheat at a test field in the Zhongjie Industrial Park in Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, June 5, 2026.

Saline and alkaline soil is dubbed the "incurable disease" of land due to its low yield characteristics. And parts of the land in Cangzhou City had been eroded by a high level of soil salinization and had little hope of seeing a high yield of wheat for many years.

In recent years, the city has cultivated wheat varieties featuring high salinity and alkalinity tolerance. The city has also improved production and cultivation technologies which effectively increase wheat yields. A comprehensive wheat industrial chain ranging from planting to marketing has gradually been established here. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

A farmer checks newly-harvested saline-alkali wheat in Jiucheng Town of Huanghua City, Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, June 5, 2026.

Saline and alkaline soil is dubbed the "incurable disease" of land due to its low yield characteristics. And parts of the land in Cangzhou City had been eroded by a high level of soil salinization and had little hope of seeing a high yield of wheat for many years.

In recent years, the city has cultivated wheat varieties featuring high salinity and alkalinity tolerance. The city has also improved production and cultivation technologies which effectively increase wheat yields. A comprehensive wheat industrial chain ranging from planting to marketing has gradually been established here. (Xinhua/Niu Hairong)

Farmers watch the harvest of saline-alkali wheat by machines in Jiucheng Town of Huanghua City, Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, June 5, 2026.

Saline and alkaline soil is dubbed the "incurable disease" of land due to its low yield characteristics. And parts of the land in Cangzhou City had been eroded by a high level of soil salinization and had little hope of seeing a high yield of wheat for many years.

In recent years, the city has cultivated wheat varieties featuring high salinity and alkalinity tolerance. The city has also improved production and cultivation technologies which effectively increase wheat yields. A comprehensive wheat industrial chain ranging from planting to marketing has gradually been established here. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A technician shows cookies made from saline-alkali wheat at the national technical innovation center for comprehensive utilization of saline-alkali land in Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, June 5, 2026.

Saline and alkaline soil is dubbed the "incurable disease" of land due to its low yield characteristics. And parts of the land in Cangzhou City had been eroded by a high level of soil salinization and had little hope of seeing a high yield of wheat for many years.

In recent years, the city has cultivated wheat varieties featuring high salinity and alkalinity tolerance. The city has also improved production and cultivation technologies which effectively increase wheat yields. A comprehensive wheat industrial chain ranging from planting to marketing has gradually been established here. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A staff member shows "mianhua," or decorative steamed bun, at a food processing company in Huanghua City, Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, June 6, 2026.

Saline and alkaline soil is dubbed the "incurable disease" of land due to its low yield characteristics. And parts of the land in Cangzhou City had been eroded by a high level of soil salinization and had little hope of seeing a high yield of wheat for many years.

In recent years, the city has cultivated wheat varieties featuring high salinity and alkalinity tolerance. The city has also improved production and cultivation technologies which effectively increase wheat yields. A comprehensive wheat industrial chain ranging from planting to marketing has gradually been established here. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A drone photo shows farmers arranging the harvested saline-alkali wheat in Jiucheng Town of Huanghua City, Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, June 5, 2026.

Saline and alkaline soil is dubbed the "incurable disease" of land due to its low yield characteristics. And parts of the land in Cangzhou City had been eroded by a high level of soil salinization and had little hope of seeing a high yield of wheat for many years.

In recent years, the city has cultivated wheat varieties featuring high salinity and alkalinity tolerance. The city has also improved production and cultivation technologies which effectively increase wheat yields. A comprehensive wheat industrial chain ranging from planting to marketing has gradually been established here. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Technicians check the growth of saline-alkali wheat at a test field in the Zhongjie Industrial Park in Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, June 5, 2026.

Saline and alkaline soil is dubbed the "incurable disease" of land due to its low yield characteristics. And parts of the land in Cangzhou City had been eroded by a high level of soil salinization and had little hope of seeing a high yield of wheat for many years.

In recent years, the city has cultivated wheat varieties featuring high salinity and alkalinity tolerance. The city has also improved production and cultivation technologies which effectively increase wheat yields. A comprehensive wheat industrial chain ranging from planting to marketing has gradually been established here. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Zhang Weijun, a senior researcher, analyzes soil salinity level at the Zhongjie Industrial Park in Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, June 5, 2026.

Saline and alkaline soil is dubbed the "incurable disease" of land due to its low yield characteristics. And parts of the land in Cangzhou City had been eroded by a high level of soil salinization and had little hope of seeing a high yield of wheat for many years.

In recent years, the city has cultivated wheat varieties featuring high salinity and alkalinity tolerance. The city has also improved production and cultivation technologies which effectively increase wheat yields. A comprehensive wheat industrial chain ranging from planting to marketing has gradually been established here. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

A technician arranges wheat samples at the Zhongjie Industrial Park in Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, June 5, 2026.

Saline and alkaline soil is dubbed the "incurable disease" of land due to its low yield characteristics. And parts of the land in Cangzhou City had been eroded by a high level of soil salinization and had little hope of seeing a high yield of wheat for many years.

In recent years, the city has cultivated wheat varieties featuring high salinity and alkalinity tolerance. The city has also improved production and cultivation technologies which effectively increase wheat yields. A comprehensive wheat industrial chain ranging from planting to marketing has gradually been established here. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Technicians check the growth of saline-alkali wheat at a test field in the Zhongjie Industrial Park in Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, June 5, 2026.

Saline and alkaline soil is dubbed the "incurable disease" of land due to its low yield characteristics. And parts of the land in Cangzhou City had been eroded by a high level of soil salinization and had little hope of seeing a high yield of wheat for many years.

In recent years, the city has cultivated wheat varieties featuring high salinity and alkalinity tolerance. The city has also improved production and cultivation technologies which effectively increase wheat yields. A comprehensive wheat industrial chain ranging from planting to marketing has gradually been established here. (Xinhua/Niu Hairong)

This photo taken on June 5, 2026 shows wheat breeding records made in the 1960s at the Zhongjie Industrial Park in Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province.

Saline and alkaline soil is dubbed the "incurable disease" of land due to its low yield characteristics. And parts of the land in Cangzhou City had been eroded by a high level of soil salinization and had little hope of seeing a high yield of wheat for many years.

In recent years, the city has cultivated wheat varieties featuring high salinity and alkalinity tolerance. The city has also improved production and cultivation technologies which effectively increase wheat yields. A comprehensive wheat industrial chain ranging from planting to marketing has gradually been established here. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Technicians check wheat of different varieties at the national technical innovation center for comprehensive utilization of saline-alkali land in Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, June 5, 2026.

Saline and alkaline soil is dubbed the "incurable disease" of land due to its low yield characteristics. And parts of the land in Cangzhou City had been eroded by a high level of soil salinization and had little hope of seeing a high yield of wheat for many years.

In recent years, the city has cultivated wheat varieties featuring high salinity and alkalinity tolerance. The city has also improved production and cultivation technologies which effectively increase wheat yields. A comprehensive wheat industrial chain ranging from planting to marketing has gradually been established here. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Staff members make "mianhua," or decorative steamed buns at a food processing company in Huanghua City, Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, June 6, 2026.

Saline and alkaline soil is dubbed the "incurable disease" of land due to its low yield characteristics. And parts of the land in Cangzhou City had been eroded by a high level of soil salinization and had little hope of seeing a high yield of wheat for many years.

In recent years, the city has cultivated wheat varieties featuring high salinity and alkalinity tolerance. The city has also improved production and cultivation technologies which effectively increase wheat yields. A comprehensive wheat industrial chain ranging from planting to marketing has gradually been established here. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Farmers check the harvested saline-alkali wheat in Jiucheng Town of Huanghua City, Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, June 5, 2026.

Saline and alkaline soil is dubbed the "incurable disease" of land due to its low yield characteristics. And parts of the land in Cangzhou City had been eroded by a high level of soil salinization and had little hope of seeing a high yield of wheat for many years.

In recent years, the city has cultivated wheat varieties featuring high salinity and alkalinity tolerance. The city has also improved production and cultivation technologies which effectively increase wheat yields. A comprehensive wheat industrial chain ranging from planting to marketing has gradually been established here. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A drone photo shows technicians checking the growth of saline-alkali wheat at a test field in the Zhongjie Industrial Park in Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, June 5, 2026.

Saline and alkaline soil is dubbed the "incurable disease" of land due to its low yield characteristics. And parts of the land in Cangzhou City had been eroded by a high level of soil salinization and had little hope of seeing a high yield of wheat for many years.

In recent years, the city has cultivated wheat varieties featuring high salinity and alkalinity tolerance. The city has also improved production and cultivation technologies which effectively increase wheat yields. A comprehensive wheat industrial chain ranging from planting to marketing has gradually been established here. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chaolan)