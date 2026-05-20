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Xi holds welcome ceremony for Putin
(Xinhua) 11:10, May 20, 2026
BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping held a welcome ceremony on Wednesday morning outside the Great Hall of the People in central Beijing for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is on a state visit to China.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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