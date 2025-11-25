Author shares low-carbon living practices at COP30

People's Daily Online) 15:39, November 25, 2025

Chinese media professional Song Mingxia recently presented her book "Green Little Ideas," a guide to low-carbon living, to delegates at a session of the "China Pavilion" series of side events at the 30th U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Belem, Brazil.

Song Mingxia, a media professional and author of "Green Little Ideas," speaks at the China Pavilion during COP30 in Belem, Brazil. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

Her journey to Brazil was sparked by an April meeting in China with COP30 President André Corrêa do Lago. After Song presented him with the picture book at Tsinghua University, the president mentioned that one of the key themes of COP30 would be uniting global citizens to reduce carbon emissions.

"That idea sparked something in me — a powerful calling that led me here to Brazil," said Song.

The book took her team three and a half years to create. "As someone who's worked in media for years, I took on the challenge of finding new, accessible ways to communicate green and low-carbon concepts," Song said.

According to Song, the book reflects shifts in public awareness, energy, industry and daily life happening across China. Through a soft and relatable approach, it tells the story of a China that's tangible and real, the author noted.

"We believe the boldest transformations and freshest innovations are taking root in green consumption," she said. "China can offer the world a horizon filled with green."

Song's team is now translating the book into multiple languages, aiming to start a down-to-earth conversation with the world about climate change.

By connecting carbon education to everyday life and making sustainability a matter of personal style, Song said the book is opening up rich and meaningful global cultural exchanges around green and low-carbon living.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)