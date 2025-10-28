Breathtaking views of Erhai Lake in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 09:48, October 28, 2025

Photo shows a breathtaking view of ottelia acuminata flowers in full bloom on Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Yang Jipei)

With blooming ottelia acuminata flowers dancing on its gently rippling surface, Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, offers stunning views during the golden autumn season.

On a fine day, the blue sky and white clouds reflect perfectly on the water, while ottelia acuminata flowers, known as the touchstone for water quality, bloom across the lake. The contrast between the white blossoms and the blue waters highlights the lake's ecological charm.

