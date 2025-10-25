Highlights of 53rd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

October 25, 2025

Bronze medalist Yang Fanyuwei of China reacts during the awarding ceremony for the Women's Uneven Bars Final at 53rd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Oct. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Zhang Boheng of China competes during the Men's Rings Final at 53rd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Oct. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Kaylia Nemour of Algeria reacts during the Women's Uneven Bars Final at 53rd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Oct. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Yang Fanyuwei of China competes during the Women's Uneven Bars Final at 53rd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Oct. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Lan Xingyu of China competes during the Men's Rings Final at 53rd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Oct. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

Gold medalist Donnell Whittenburg (C) of the United States, silver medalist Adem Asil (L) of Trkiye and bronze medalist Lan Xingyu of China pose during the awarding ceremony for the Men's Rings Final at 53rd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Oct. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Gold medalist Donnell Whittenburg of the United States celebrates during the awarding ceremony for the Men's Rings Final at 53rd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Oct. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Bronze medalist Lan Xingyu of China reacts during the awarding ceremony for the Men's Rings Final at 53rd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Oct. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Donnell Whittenburg of the United States competes during the Men's Rings Final at 53rd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Oct. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Angelina Melnikova of AIN (Individual Neutral Athlete) competes during the Women's Uneven Bars Final at 53rd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Oct. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Kaylia Nemour of Algeria competes during the Women's Uneven Bars Final at 53rd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Oct. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

(251024) -- YAJIADA, Oct. 24, 2025 (Xinhua) -- Gold medalist Jake Jarman (C) of Britain, silver medalist Luke Whitehouse (L) of Britain and bronze medalist Carlos Edriel Yulo of the Philippines pose during the awarding ceremony for the Men's Floor Exercise Final at 53rd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Oct. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Gold medalist Angelina Melnikova (C) of AIN (Individual Neutral Athlete), silver medalist Lia-Monica Fontaine (L) of Canada and bronze medalist Josecelyn Roberson of the United States pose during the awarding ceremony of the Women's Vault Final at 53rd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Oct. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

