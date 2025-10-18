Reform, opening-up power China's progress in 14th Five-Year Plan period

Xinhua) 10:52, October 18, 2025

An aerial drone photo shows a view of the Bank of China Financial Center in Shanghai, east China. Aug. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's unwavering commitment to advancing its reform and opening-up has been a major driving force behind the country's remarkable achievements in economic and social development during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), an official said on the latest episode of China Economic Roundtable, an all-media talk show hosted by Xinhua News Agency.

He Jianwu, an official of the Development Research Center of the State Council, highlighted the significance of the resolution adopted at the third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China in July 2024, noting that it demonstrates China's resolve in seeking reform and strengthens confidence in its development.

He also outlined a series of measures the country has taken to deepen its reform, including measures to accelerate the development of a unified national market, shorten its negative list for foreign investment, and roll out a law on promoting the private sector.

Facing an uncertain international environment, China's efforts to deepen its reform and opening-up have strengthened the resilience of the economy, the official said, adding that the country is also advancing the development of its domestic market by pursuing broader opening-up.

