China targets over 5 pct petrochemical growth in 2025-2026

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- China aims to achieve an average annual increase of over 5 percent in the added value of the petrochemical and chemical industries during the 2025-2026 period, according to a plan released on Friday.

Jointly issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and several other central agencies, the document also outlined other key targets for stabilizing growth in the petrochemical and chemical industries during the period.

These include a rebound in economic returns, a marked boost in industrial, scientific and technological innovation, and measurable cuts in both pollution and carbon emissions.

The plan also put forward ten priority measures across five key areas, including expanding high-end supply, accelerating breakthroughs in critical products such as electronic chemicals and high-end polyolefins, and cultivating high-quality chemical parks and industrial clusters.

