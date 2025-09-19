Global automotive parts company embraces opportunities in China

Xinhua) 08:48, September 19, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on July 3, 2024 shows a view of the Marelli Powertrain (Hefei) Co., Ltd. in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua)

HEFEI, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- European innovation is often highly regarded for its rigor and precision, while China's strength lies in remarkable speed and execution. Only by combining these two approaches can innovation be both impactful and scalable, said Stefano Petrilli, global head of operation of Marelli Propulsion, in a recent interview with Xinhua.

Petrilli's recent trip took him from Italy to Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, one of the country's major vehicle production bases, to visit Marelli Powertrain (Hefei) Co., Ltd.

As a vital component of Marelli's operations in China, the plant is currently installing new assembly lines to increase capacity, and the company is getting ready to launch a new innovative product.

"New lines mean new challenges. The team has been working day and night to face them with 'China speed,'" Petrilli said. "I hope the experience gained here can be consolidated and shared with other regions."

Since its establishment in Hefei in 2017, Marelli Powertrain (Hefei) has experienced steady growth. The facility now operates 11 production lines, with the annual output of certain products exceeding one million units.

"We have achieved business growth for two consecutive years, with continuously improving profitability. In recent years, we have been steadily expanding production and new product development. While serving leading domestic automakers, we are also actively expanding overseas markets," said Wang Hong, a senior executive of Marelli China, adding that the plant is expected to maintain growth in the coming years.

Since entering the Chinese market in 1999, Marelli has built a solid business foundation in various areas, including automotive lighting, electronics, propulsion and green technologies.

As of now, the company has built eight research and development centers and 17 factories across China. Over the years, it has forged partnerships with leading automakers in China and around the world

"China is not only the largest automotive market in the world, but also one of Marelli's most strategic and dynamic markets," Petrilli stressed. "This allows us to provide customized and fast-to-market solutions for local customers, while also leveraging China's innovation and manufacturing strengths to support global projects."

In his view, China's transformation from the "world's factory" into the "global innovation hub" has created unprecedented opportunities for foreign-invested enterprises like Marelli.

"Operating in one of the world's most dynamic and fast-changing mobility ecosystems, we see shorter product cycles, higher customer expectations, and constant waves of innovation," he said.

Petrilli also noted that China's advanced supply chains enable Marelli to localize production of key components efficiently and flexibly, while the company continues to attract a growing local talent pool -- from engineers to software developers and cross-functional experts -- who not only drive rapid technological iteration but also foster a customer-oriented approach.

Data showed that China has ranked first globally in both new energy vehicle (NEV) output and sales for 10 consecutive years. In 2024, the country's NEV production exceeded 13 million units.

Amid the rapid growth of the NEV sector, Marelli is stepping up investment and accelerating transformation. The company has launched several cutting-edge technologies for electric vehicles, including a wireless battery management system.

In terms of smart cockpit solutions, Marelli began developing virtualization-based cockpit domain controllers in 2017 and achieved mass production in China in 2020.

This year, its intelligent cockpit solution integrating infotainment and telematics will enter mass production, supplying both domestic and international automakers. In the display field, the company has introduced numerous innovative products, including dynamic privacy-protection screens.

"Many technologies were developed by Marelli's local team in China. This localized R&D and manufacturing capability not only meets customers' high standards for technology, quality and responsiveness, but also demonstrates our long-term commitment to the Chinese market," said Shen Kelei, executive vice president of Marelli and president of Marelli China.

A staff member works at the production plant of the Marelli Powertrain (Hefei) Co., Ltd. in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Haiyue)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)