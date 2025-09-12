In pics: 2025 China Intl Fair for Trade in Services opens in Beijing

The 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) opens at Shougang Park in Beijing, Sept. 10, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Wang Zhen)

The 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) opened Wednesday at Beijing's Shougang Park, drawing participants from 85 countries and international organizations, including Australia, Germany and the World Intellectual Property Organization. The event features nearly 2,000 exhibiting companies, with 113 companies launching 198 new products and achievements.

The fair includes more than 40 supporting activities ranging from cultural performances and fairs to sports events, aimed at promoting the coordinated development of service consumption, trade and investment.

