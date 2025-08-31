Xi meets Vietnamese prime minister

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Pham Minh Chinh is in China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

TIANJIN, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in China's port city of Tianjin on Sunday.

Chinh is here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025.

Xi called for intensified efforts to implement the consensus reached by the two sides during his state visit to Vietnam in April, to deliver more substantive outcomes in their comprehensive strategic cooperation.

China and Vietnam should have firm confidence in their paths and systems, and strengthen solidarity and coordination, Xi noted.

China stands ready to maintain high-level exchanges with Vietnam and jointly advance strategic cooperation, Xi said, adding that both sides should actively promote cooperation in areas such as connectivity, the digital economy, and artificial intelligence.

He also called on the two countries to enhance multilateral coordination to safeguard the common interests of the Global South.

Chinh said Vietnam and China share common strategic interests and are companions on the path of socialism, and that developing relations with China is a strategic choice and a top priority of Vietnam's foreign policy.

The Vietnamese side is willing to strengthen strategic alignment with China, expand trade and investment, enhance connectivity, and promote people-to-people exchanges, he said.

Vietnam is pleased to see that China has achieved major development accomplishments and made important contributions to the world economy, the Vietnamese prime minister added.

Senior Chinese officials including Cai Qi, Wang Yi and Chen Min'er were present at the meeting.

