Chinese FM says 21st century should be era of accelerated development, revitalization for Asia, especially South Asia

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds a joint press conference with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar after the Sixth Round of China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue in Islamabad, Pakistan, Aug. 21, 2025. (Photo by Ahmad Kamal/Xinhua)

ISLAMABAD, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday said the 21st century should be an era of accelerated development and revitalization for Asia, especially South Asia.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a joint press conference with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar after the Sixth Round of China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue.

He was responding to a question from reporters about China's view on the current situation in South Asia and the role of China-Pakistan cooperation, as Pakistan is the last stop of his recent visit to three South Asian countries.

South Asian countries have a long history, splendid civilization, large population, and huge development potential, Wang said, referring to them as China's close neighbors linked by mountains and rivers, and also an important direction for China to build a community with a shared future in its neighborhood.

Stressing that he felt the immense development potential and resilience of South Asia following this visit to India, Afghanistan and Pakistan, Wang said the 21st century should be an era of accelerated development and revitalization for Asia, especially South Asia.

Although India, Afghanistan and Pakistan have different national conditions, they all recognize that development is the top priority and the broadest consensus among them, as well as among all countries in the region, Wang said, adding that a peaceful, stable and prosperous South Asia serves the common interests of all parties and meets the aspirations of the people of all countries.

In the face of pressure from unilateral bullying, Wang said the three countries all believe that they should adhere to multilateralism, safeguard their legitimate rights and interests, and strive to promote equal and orderly multipolarization of the world and inclusive economic globalization.

The three countries are willing to strengthen good-neighborly friendship with China, their largest neighbor, deepen exchanges and cooperation, and seek mutual benefit and win-win results, Wang said, noting that China will be a reliable partner and a solid support for South Asian countries.

China pursues the policy of an amicable, secure and prosperous neighborhood, adhering to the concept of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit, and inclusiveness, and a shared future. It is always committed to mutual respect, mutual understanding, mutual trust and mutual success with South Asian countries, Wang said.

China and South Asian countries are natural partners, and there is broad space for cooperation, he said.

Despite ups and downs, China-India relations have a long history and increasingly demonstrate a clear historical logic; the China-Pakistan friendship has withstood the test of time, gaining stronger internal impetus, Wang said.

The relationships between China and Pakistan, China and India, as well as China and other neighboring countries, are not directed against any third party and are not subject to any third-party influence, he said.

Highlighting that China and Pakistan are ironclad friends and all-weather strategic cooperative partners, Wang said the building of a China-Pakistan community with a shared future is at the forefront of China's building a community with a shared future with neighboring countries, setting an important example.

He said China and Pakistan are leading the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, and the building of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will not only benefit the people of the two countries but also extend to Afghanistan and other countries.

The two countries also practice the Global Security Initiative, uphold the concept of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, and are committed to developing high-level security cooperation, Wang said, adding that both sides attach importance to the Global Civilization Initiative, transcending differences in civilizations and social systems, and promote greater mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples.

Wang said that both China and Pakistan are important members of the Global South, stressing that Pakistan has assumed the role of a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) starting this year, and China has gained another partner in upholding fairness and justice in the UNSC.

The two countries will closely coordinate and cooperate to jointly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries and the Global South, Wang said.

