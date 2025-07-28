Fenghuangjing Pumping Station of Yangtze-to-Huaihe Water Diversion Project starts operation in Wuhu

Xinhua) 08:46, July 28, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on July 27, 2025 shows the Fenghuangjing Pumping Station, which is part of the Yangtze-to-Huaihe Water Diversion Project, in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province. The Fenghuangjing Pumping Station of the Yangtze-to-Huaihe Water Diversion Project started its operation on Sunday, enabling dual-channel water diversion from the Yangtze River to the Huaihe River.

The Yangtze-to-Huaihe Water Diversion Project is one of China's 172 major water conservancy projects, with multiple functions including water supply, waterway transport and ecological protection. Stretching along a 723-kilometer water transmission route, the project serves 55 counties, cities, and districts in 15 cities across Anhui and Henan provinces, benefiting an area of 70,600 square kilometers.

Over the past 10 days, about 150 million cubic meters of water from the Yangtze River have been diverted into the Huaihe River basin, relieving drought conditions in Anhui. As of 2025, about 360 million cubic meters of water has been diverted into the basin through four separate transfer operations. (Xinhua/Cao Li)

Staff members work at the Fenghuangjing Pumping Station, which is part of the Yangtze-to-Huaihe Water Diversion Project, in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province, July 27, 2025. The Fenghuangjing Pumping Station of the Yangtze-to-Huaihe Water Diversion Project started its operation on Sunday, enabling dual-channel water diversion from the Yangtze River to the Huaihe River.

