Xinhua photos of the day

Xinhua) 13:53, July 26, 2025

People pay tribute to the victims of a plane crash in Tynda, Russia, July 25, 2025. Authorities in Russia's Amur Oblast and Khabarovsk Territory on Thursday declared three days of mourning through Sunday following the crash of an An-24 passenger aircraft that claimed the lives of all people on board. (Press Office of Tynda City Administration/Handout via Xinhua)

Staff members debug humanoid robots at Fujian (Quanzhou) Institute of Advanced Manufacturing Technology in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Team China perform during the team acrobatic final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

A participant (R) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Media and Think Tank Summit tries traditional Chinese attire at the venue of the summit in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, July 25, 2025. Participants of the summit are treated to a showcase of items listed as intangible cultural heritage, along with folk culture performances with local characteristics, at the venue of the summit, which is held here from July 23 to 27. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

A staff member selects raw materials at a swimwear company in Xingcheng City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 16, 2025. Xingcheng, a tiny coastal city with a population of less than 500,000, has quietly emerged as a global giant in the swimwear industry. It produces an astonishing 170 million pieces of swimwear every year -- one out of every four swimwear items sold worldwide is made here. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Cambodian evacuees take a rest at a refuge in Oddar Meanchey, Cambodia on July 24, 2025. Armed clashes between Cambodian and Thai soldiers broke out on Thursday morning, with both sides accusing each other of opening gunfire first.

According to the deputy spokesperson of the Thai Ministry of Public Health, 14 Thai people were killed and 46 others injured in military clashes near the Thailand-Cambodia border as of 9:00 p.m. local time on Thursday.

Cambodia's Oddar Meanchey deputy governor, Met Meas Pheakdey, told Xinhua over the telephone that one villager was killed and five others were wounded on Thursday when the Thai side fired artillery shells into Cambodian territory. (Photo by Nitola/Xinhua)

Visitors browse books during the 33rd National Book Expo in southwest China's Chongqing, July 25, 2025. Over 1,000,000 publications of various types are on display, either online or on site, at the expo, which kicked off here on Friday with free admission, and will last till July 28. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 24, 2025 shows a section of the Karakoram Highway in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Karakoram Highway, also called the China-Pakistan Friendship Highway, is one of the highest paved roads in the world. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 24, 2025 shows a view of the Kanbula National Geopark in Huangnan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)

A visitor looks at a gold leaf wreath at the Museum of Rescued Art in Rome, Italy, July 24, 2025. The Museum of Rescued Art, part of the National Roman Museum network, reopened in June, showcasing over a hundred lost Italian antiquities recovered over the past three years by Italy's renowned art protection unit. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

