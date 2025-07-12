15th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting held in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 (Xinhua) -- The 15th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting was held here on Friday. Delivering a speech at the summit, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for all parties to enhance understanding and trust, maintain peace and stability, and promote development and prosperity.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the East Asia Summit. Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, proposed three suggestions on behalf of the Chinese side:

First, return to dialogue. The original intention of the summit is to engage in constructive dialogue and enhance strategic mutual trust. However, in recent years, certain external countries have frequently used the summit to hype up differences and attack other countries, interfering in their internal affairs.

It is hoped that all parties can respect each other, communicate with goodwill, and focus on enhancing understanding and cooperation. China supports the issuance of a commemorative declaration on the 20th anniversary of the summit this year, which will provide direction for the development of the summit.

Second, return to development. Through pragmatic cooperation, we should strive to improve the lives of the people in the East Asia region. Unilateralism and protectionism are short-sighted and dangerous. The best choice for all parties is to expand the cooperation pie and share the benefits of development. China is willing to work with all parties to implement the East Asia Summit Action Plan and stimulate regional growth vitality.

Third, return to openness. We support the ASEAN-led regional cooperation framework, firmly uphold the multilateral trading system, create a high-level regional free trade network, and promote regional integration. We oppose introducing Cold War mentality and bloc confrontation into this region, as well as the establishment of closed and exclusive "small circles."

On the Taiwan question, Wang emphasized that the root cause of the tension in the Taiwan Strait is the increasingly rampant separatist actions of "Taiwan independence" and the support and encouragement from external forces. Wang said that if one truly cares about peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, it is essential to resolutely curb the expansion of "Taiwan independence" forces.

Wang said that safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity is a sacred mission for every country, expressing the hope that all countries will continue to firmly uphold the one-China principle, oppose any form of support for "Taiwan independence," and support China's efforts to achieve complete national reunification.

Wang also clarified China's stern position on the South China Sea issue at the summit.

