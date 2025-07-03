At least 5 injured in small plane crash in U.S. New Jersey

July 03, 2025

NEW YORK, July 2 (Xinhua) -- A small aircraft crashed Wednesday near the Cross Keys Airport in Williamstown, New Jersey, the United States, injuring at least five people, according to local officials.

The incident occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. local time (2130 GMT). All five injured individuals were transported to the Cooper University Hospital in nearby Camden. Local authorities described the crash as a "mass casualty incident" that prompted a large emergency response.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. U.S. aviation authorities are expected to examine the scene to determine what led to the incident.

