China launches campaign to protect adolescents from online drug risks

Xinhua) 14:28, June 21, 2025

BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- A nationwide campaign has been launched to protect young Chinese from the growing threat of drug-related online content and criminal activities involving addictive substances such as narcotic and psychotropic drugs, according to the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) on Friday.

The campaign, jointly initiated by seven government departments including the CAC, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Public Security, will run from June to December this year.

A joint initiative released by these authorities highlights the risks of misusing medically regulated substances such as dextromethorphan, etomidate and tramadol.

It warns teenagers not to fall for misleading narratives that downplay the dangers of such substances -- and calls on families and the society to share responsibility in the fight against drugs.

In recent years, the pattern of drug abuse in China has shifted significantly, with the misuse of narcotic and psychotropic drugs growing rapidly in the country, posing a serious risk to public health, particularly among adolescents.

