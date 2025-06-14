Xinhua photos of the day

Xinhua) 15:28, June 14, 2025

(250614) -- BEIJING, June 14, 2025 (Xinhua) -- An aerial drone photo taken on June 11, 2025 shows a view of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. Tourism-related equipment at the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge is under construction.

The suspension bridge has a vertical height of 625 meters from the bridge deck down to the river surface -- roughly twice the height of the Eiffel Tower. The 2,890-meter bridge, with a span of 1,420 meters, is also the world's largest span bridge to be built in a mountainous area. It is expected to open to traffic this year. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

(250614) -- BEIJING, June 14, 2025 (Xinhua) -- A woman holding a child calls her husband as she sees him through the window of the bus transporting released Ukrainian prisoners of war, June 12, 2025. Ukraine and Russia on Thursday carried out the second phase of a prisoner exchange involving seriously ill and severely wounded captives, according to Ukrainian authorities. (Photo by Peter Druk/Xinhua)

(250614) -- BEIJING, June 14, 2025 (Xinhua) -- This video screenshot shows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) visiting the only survivor in an Air India plane crash at a hospital in Ahmedabad, India's western state of Gujarat, June 13, 2025. The death toll from Thursday's Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad Airport in Gujarat has risen to 274, with 33 on-ground deaths having been confirmed, The Times of India daily reported on Saturday. (IANS/Handout via Xinhua)

(250614) -- BEIJING, June 14, 2025 (Xinhua) -- A trader is seen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, the United States, on June 13, 2025. U.S. markets sank on Friday, closing out a volatile week with losses after a dramatic escalation in Middle East tensions rattled global investors. (Xinhua/Liu Yanan)

(250614) -- BEIJING, June 14, 2025 (Xinhua) -- A man takes photos of superhero figures during the 22nd ToyCon PH 2025 in Pasay City, the Philippines, on June 13, 2025. The annual ToyCon PH (Philippine Toys, Hobbies, and Collectibles Convention) is a three-day event showcasing various action figures, art toys, trading cards, cosplay, comic books, and other collectibles for fans of all ages. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

(250614) -- BEIJING, June 14, 2025 (Xinhua) -- Israeli air defense system fires to intercept missiles over Tel Aviv, Israel, on June 13, 2025. Dozens of missiles were fired from Iran into Israel on Friday evening, according to statements issued by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). (Photo by Jamal Awad/Xinhua)

(250614) -- BEIJING, June 14, 2025 (Xinhua) -- Artists stage a modern dance drama during the Chinese Culture Festival 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, June 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

(250614) -- BEIJING, June 14, 2025 (Xinhua) -- Team China celebrate during the awarding ceremony for the open team technical event at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2025 Super Final in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

(250614) -- BEIJING, June 14, 2025 (Xinhua) -- This photo taken on June 13, 2025 shows buildings damaged during Israeli strikes in Tehran, Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Friday that Israel has launched a "preemptive strike" on Iran.

Chief Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Hossein Salami and Gholam-Ali Rashid, commander of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, were assassinated as a result of the airstrikes, the official news agency IRNA reported. (Xinhua)

(250614) -- BEIJING, June 14, 2025 (Xinhua) -- A member of the 25th Chinese medical team in Mozambique provides free medical service to a local resident in Maputo, Mozambique, June 12, 2025. (Photo by Mendes Mondlane/Xinhua)

