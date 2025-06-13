2 dead, 9 injured in lightning strikes in Nepal in 24 hours

Xinhua) 16:58, June 13, 2025

KATHMANDU, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Two people were killed and nine others wounded in lightning strikes in Nepal in the last 24 hours, the authorities said on Friday.

Among the dead was a boy in Kailali district and a man in Makwanpur district, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said in a notice.

In Khotang district, one lightning strike left two children and an elderly woman injured, while in Sindhuli district, a mother and her child were struck by lightning and injured in a field.

Four others were wounded in separate lightning strikes in different districts.

"Please remain inside homes during the thunderstorms," the NDRRMA said.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Sheng Chuyi)