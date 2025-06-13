Boeing CEO says ready to support investigation regarding Boeing 787 crash

Xinhua) 08:29, June 13, 2025

Rescuers carry the body of a victim at the site of an Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad of India's Gujarat state, June 12, 2025. (Str/Xinhua)

"We are in contact with Air India regarding Flight 171 and stand ready to support them," Boeing said in a statement.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12 (Xinhua) -- Boeing President and CEO Kelly Ortberg on Thursday said a Boeing team stands ready to support the investigation led by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau regarding a Boeing 787 crash.

"I have spoken with Air India Chairman N. Chandrasekaran to offer our full support, and a Boeing team stands ready to support the investigation led by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau," Ortberg said in a statement after the Air India Flight 171 crash.

The Air India flight to London with 242 people on board, including two pilots and 10 cabin crew members, crashed Thursday shortly after takeoff from an airport in the western Indian state of Gujarat.

According to Air India, the aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 13:38 local time (0738 GMT).

This is the first crash of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, according to the Aviation Safety Network.

Boeing said earlier on Thursday in another statement that the company is in contact with Air India regarding the Flight 171 crash in India.

"We are in contact with Air India regarding Flight 171 and stand ready to support them. Our thoughts are with the passengers, crew, first responders and all affected," said the company in the statement.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the loved ones of the passengers and crew on board Air India Flight 171, as well as everyone affected in Ahmedabad," Ortberg noted.

People look at the debris of an Air India plane crashed in Ahmedabad of India's Gujarat state, June 12, 2025. (UNI/Handout via Xinhua)

Boeing will defer to India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) to provide information about Air India Flight 171, in adherence with the United Nations International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) protocol known as Annex 13, according to Ortberg.

Annex 13 defines an accident as an occurrence associated with the operation of an aircraft: in which a person is fatally or seriously injured; in which an aircraft sustains damage or structural failure requiring repairs; after which the aircraft in question is classified as being missing.

According to the provisions laid down in ICAO Annex 13 to the International Civil Aviation Convention -- Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation, states shall investigate or delegate the investigation of accidents which have occurred in their territory.

Serious incidents should be investigated by states or by other organizations, such as dedicated accident/incident investigation bodies or aviation service provider organizations. When an accident happens to involve an international civil aviation flight, Annex 13 sets out the rules on the notification, investigation and reporting of the accident.

Annex 13 outlines how accident investigation participating states are determined, as well as the process leading to the issuance of an accident investigation preliminary report (within 30 days of the event) and final report (ASAP or within 12 months of the event) following completion of the investigation.

