Global visitors embrace China's diverse charms, visa-free policies

Xinhua) 13:34, June 07, 2025

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- On her first trip to China, 22-year-old Isabel from Switzerland planned a packed three-week journey to immerse herself in the country's stunning scenery and dynamic culture.

"I am trying to do a lot," said Isabel. Her itinerary includes the national capital Beijing in the north, Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in central China, and south China's Yangshuo County, a place known for its river landscapes and folk songs.

Together with friends, Isabel is exploring local lifestyle options by trying out shared bikes, using mobile apps to pay for everything from meals to transportation, and hopping on high-speed trains to travel across provinces. "Everything is very nice and organized," she said.

"China's 30-day visa-free policy was part of my decision to come here," Isabel revealed. "It is very convenient." She added that the arrival process in China was smooth and easy. "At the airport, we just filled out one form, and that's all."

Isabel is among a growing number of international visitors drawn to China this summer by its ease of travel, picturesque landscapes, vibrant urban life and wide range of shopping alternatives.

China's inbound tourism market continues to gain momentum. In the first quarter of 2025, the country recorded about 7.37 million inbound trips by foreign visitors -- up 39.2 percent year on year.

During the recent Dragon Boat Festival holiday, a total of 231,000 foreign nationals entered China via the country's visa-free policies, marking a 59.4-percent increase from a year earlier, according to data from the National Immigration Administration.

China has rolled out a range of measures to facilitate visas, payment options and accommodation for overseas tourists. Most recently, the country streamlined departure tax refund procedures to enhance shopping experiences for inbound travelers.

At WF Central, a luxury mall in Beijing's popular Wangfujing shopping street, a large banner promoting the "refund-upon-purchase" tax service hangs prominently in the central atrium. This service is now available at nearly 40 international brands in the mall.

Alice, a tourist from the United States visiting her family in China, applied for a tax refund immediately after purchasing a watch. She went to the service counter on the third floor, presented her passport along with shopping and departure details, and received her refund within minutes.

"This is my first time buying luxury goods in China," said Alice, currently on her fourth visit to the country. "The service is convenient and helpful."

"I really enjoy shopping in China," she added. "Clothing is my favorite. Some designs are very trendy, while others have a distinctly Chinese style."

Amid the growing popularity of travel to China, the phrase "bring an empty suitcase to China" has been trending widely on international social media. Millions of posts now share shopping tips and highlight popular buys among foreign visitors.

Experts said the rising appeal of "shopping in China" underscores the country's shift from a manufacturing base to a center of innovation and original design.

Notably, in Huaqiangbei in south China's Shenzhen, drones and other digital gadgets have become must-buy items for foreign visitors, and are seen as local specialties of this Guangdong Province city. In Guanqian Street of Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, silk and ceramics infused with modern aesthetics are driving a renewed wave of interest in Chinese-style fashion, while the Yiwu International Trade Market, also located in east China, is often referred to as the "world's supermarket," thanks to its wide variety of affordable goods.

At the recent ITB China, a trade fair focused on the Chinese travel market, many foreign participants could be seen eagerly networking and exploring business opportunities. The expo drew more than 700 exhibitors and over 1,400 invited buyers from 85 countries and regions.

Antonella Rodogno, a participant from Spain, said she expected to build partnerships with more Chinese industry peers. "In the past, Spanish tourists mostly traveled within Europe or to Latin America, but interest in China has been growing," she noted. "The visa-free policy makes it easy for us to pack up and go."

As of early June 2025, China had unilaterally granted visa-free entry to 43 countries, signed mutual visa exemption agreements with 29 countries, and offered 240-hour visa-free transit to travelers from 54 countries.

Chen Nanjiang, a tourism expert at the Guangdong Academy of Social Sciences, said travel in China is evolving with several emerging trends, including more diverse travel routes, flexible itineraries, deeper cultural engagement, tech-driven experiences and closer integration with related industries.

In response to shifting inbound tourism demand, cities across China are expanding their offerings, rolling out new ways for visitors to explore the country.

Beijing recently launched "New Discoveries in Beijing," a set of ten themed travel routes for international tourists -- featuring options such as local food tours and stargazing hikes. In Jingdezhen in east China's Jiangxi Province, learning to craft traditional porcelain has become a popular experience, while Harbin in northeast China is drawing foreign tourists via its industrial heritage.

