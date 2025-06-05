China launches pilot to integrate HR services with manufacturing sector

Xinhua) 10:33, June 05, 2025

BEIJING, June 4 (Xinhua) -- China will launch a pilot in some 30 cities to integrate human resources (HR) services with the manufacturing sector, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security said Wednesday.

The joint initiative, with three other government departments, aims to drive high-quality sufficient employment while accelerating the development of a modern industrial system, the ministry said.

In about three years, the pilot will focus on cultivating specialized manufacturing industry HR service providers, establishing cross-sector development platforms and fostering industrial alliances, pioneering innovative HR technologies, products and service models to support advanced manufacturing and developing policy frameworks that synchronize workforce development with technological innovation and real-economy needs.

Currently, China's HR service providers cater to over 50 million employers annually, with about 40 percent being manufacturing enterprises, and the sector has developed service scenarios targeting the manufacturing sector, according to the ministry.

