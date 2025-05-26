Home>>
China to work together with Indonesia along path of modernization: Premier Li
(Xinhua) 09:48, May 26, 2025
JAKARTA, May 24 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to work with Indonesia to continuously enrich the China-Indonesia community with a shared future and jointly pursue the path of modernization, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Saturday.
Li made the remarks in a written statement when he arrived here for an official visit to Indonesia at the invitation of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.
